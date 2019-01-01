J.R.R. Tolkien's family distance themselves from upcoming biopic

The family of J.R.R. Tolkien do not endorse the upcoming biopic about The Lord of the Rings author.

Nicholas Hoult plays the late English writer in the upcoming biographical drama Tolkien, which explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school.

Ahead of the film's cinema release in May (19), Tolkien's family and estate have issued a statement outlining their lack of involvement with the feature.

"The family of JRR Tolkien and the Tolkien Estate are aware of the Fox Searchlight motion picture entitled Tolkien that is due for release in May 2019," the statement reads, according to Press Association. "The family and the Estate wish to make clear that they did not approve of, authorise or participate in the making of this film... They do not endorse it or its content in any way."

It is reportedly the first time the family have made such a statement. According to Press Association, the Tolkien family wished to clarify their position on the biopic as they have consistently turned down approaches to make a film about the writer, who also penned The Hobbit and The Silmarillion. He died in 1973 at the age of 81.

Christopher Tolkien, 94, the author's youngest son and literary executor, is known for being outspoken about projects based on his father's works. In 2012, he told Le Monde that Peter Jackson "eviscerated the book" of The Lord of the Rings by making the 2001 film "an action movie for young people aged 15 to 25".

Tolkien was directed by Finnish filmmaker Dome Karukoski and also stars Lily Collins as the celebrated writer's romantic partner and future wife Edith Bratt.