Jordyn Woods felt 'bullied by the world' during Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods has slammed the reaction to her fling with basketball star Tristan Thompson as an example of how black women are "bullied by the world".

The model pal of Kylie Jenner was thrust into the spotlight in February (19) by rumours Tristan had cheated on his then-partner Khloe Kardashian with the 21-year-old after they attended a house party together.

Khloe, 34, who is Kylie's half-sister, subsequently split from the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, who is the father of her 12-month-old daughter True.

Jordyn addressed the matter in a chat with actress Jada Pinkett Smith on her Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series, but has remained tight-lipped since. However, according to BuzzFeed, she spoke out again during a panel discussion at the Homecoming festival in Nigeria on Sunday (21Apr19), revealing how she felt bullied during the media firestorm.

"My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world," she said. "I understood for the first time what it's like being a black woman - in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it."

Speaking to family friend Jada in the wake of the scandal, Jordyn denied her and Tristan's tryst amounted to more than a kiss, pouring cold water on rumours that she gave him a lap dance. The model's claims did not go down well with Khloe however, who took to social media to accuse her of lying.

"If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story," the Kardashian sister raged on Twitter. "BTW (by the way), You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

The infamous fling has reportedly ended her friendship with Kylie, but when asked by photographers in Nigeria if she still loved her old pal, Jordyn replied: "Always."