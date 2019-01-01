Fans think Amy Schumer has given birth following cryptic Instagram post

Fans have speculated that Amy Schumer has given birth after the star posted a cryptic message about her pregnancy on social media.

The I Feel Pretty actress took to Instagram on Monday (22Apr19) to share a photo of Emily Oster's parenting book Cribsheet, with the accompanying caption leading many to suspect the 37-year-old is a new mum.

"The book #expectingbetter by @profemilyoster got me through pregnancy. It is a fact and statistic based look at pregnancy," the star wrote. "Her follow up book #cribsheet is about children from birth to preschool. I am so grateful for her work."

Fans soon picked up on the Trainwreck star's suggestion that the book "got her through" her pregnancy, and were quick to question exactly what the statement was supposed to mean.

"So you are through pregnancy?" wrote one fan, while another asked: "Did you have your bay bay?! (sic)"

A number of users also remarked on the duration of Amy's pregnancy, and joked about how long it seems to have gone on for.

"You have been pregnant for like 11 months... are you a Momma now?" one fan remarked, while another commented: "I feel like she’s been pregnant for 13 months."

"I feel like you’ve been preggers for like 2 years," a third user quipped.

Amy announced that she and her husband Chris Fischer were expecting their first child, with the help of journalist pal and CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin via the reporter's Instagram Stories, in October.

The star initially teased the news with a doctored snap of herself and Chris as fellow parents-to-be Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, which she posted on her own account.

She then confirmed the speculation by concluding her list of recommendations for the upcoming U.S. midterm elections on Jessica's profile with the statement: "I’m pregnant - Amy Schumer."