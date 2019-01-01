Mandy Moore was 'very hungry' for love after Ryan Adams split

Singer/actress Mandy Moore was "very hungry" to find love again after the breakdown of her marriage to Ryan Adams.

The former couple filed for divorce in early 2015 after almost six years as husband and wife, and it didn't take long for the This Is Us star to get back into the dating game, as she became linked to another rocker, Taylor Goldsmith, months later.

She and Taylor wed in November (18), and Mandy insists she didn't have any reservations about walking down the aisle for a second time, because she knew this relationship was different.

"I was very hungry (for love)," she told Michigan Avenue magazine. "I was not apprehensive at all. I knew that past situations didn't define me and didn't even define what love or marriage or relationships or any of that had to be."

Mandy, who recently accused her ex-husband of psychological abuse and of displaying controlling behaviour during their marriage, explains she considered her previous experiences to be "singular" and refused to let her past impact her future.

"All the things I always hoped for and wanted, I still believed were out there and possible," she shared. "Not to say that I didn't have my own grief and pain and trauma to tend to, deal with, overcome and heal from, but it never affected how I feel about love."

Now she's happily settled down with Taylor, Mandy is working on reviving her music career with her first album in a decade.

"I feel like it's time," she said. "I feel like I'm on the precipice of something that's undeniable to me, popping back into a large part of myself that I think has been dormant - or I've ignored, for multiple reasons - for many years."

She recently revealed she has been writing some new tracks with Taylor, the guitarist and singer of rock band Dawes.

Mandy went public with her claims against Ryan as part of a New York Times expose in February (19), when a number of other women also accused him of sexual misconduct. He has vehemently denied all allegations.