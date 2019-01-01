Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick, Jr. to star in important schizophrenia film

Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick, Jr. have teamed up to make a new movie they hope will shed a light on the plight of young schizophrenics.

The two stars will lead the cast of writer/director Castille Landon's new psychological thriller I Saw a Man With Yellow Eyes, and both admit they jumped at the chance to be a part of such an important film.

"I was truly taken by the heartbreaking story of I Saw A Man With Yellow Eyes," Harry tells WENN. "Castille Landon has written a tremendous script and has proven to be a fabulous director, tirelessly searching for the most truthful and artful ways to tell this tale of mental illness.

"Castille and the incredible cast and crew have gone all-in to make the often-misunderstood world of schizophrenia a bit more familiar. It's an honour to be a part of such a noble and artistic film."

Knocked Up star Heigl adds, "When this unique and thought-provoking project came my way I knew it was a story I desperately wanted to be a part of telling. Not only am I proud to be collaborating with a talented female director, a beautiful and talented young actress, and one of my all-time favourite male leads, but I get to be a part of telling a story that touches on themes I believe to be incredibly relevant and meaningful like mental illness, tragedy, grief, unconditional love and hope.

"I am honoured and privileged to be a part of this film."

The film, which starts shooting in Tampa and St. Petersburg in Florida later this week (ends26Apr19), centres around a teenage girl with schizophrenia struggles and terrifying hallucinations as she begins to suspect her neighbour has kidnapped a child.

Madison Iseman portrays the young girl.