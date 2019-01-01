Elizabeth Olsen glad Marvel bosses don't have strict food and exercise rules

Avengers actress Elizabeth Olsen has heaped praise on Marvel Studios bosses for refusing to implement strict dieting and exercise rules for the stars of their superhero blockbusters.

Elizabeth and her franchise co-stars, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., and Scarlett Johansson, are often featured in form-fitting outfits, but she claims none of them have been pressured to make drastic changes to their lifestyles to portray their characters onscreen.

"The thing with Marvel is they never tell you to get into shape," the 30 year old tells The New York Times. "They just hire the people and let them figure out the way to express the character. They will set you up with a trainer if you want, but that's it."

It's just one of the reasons why Elizabeth loves working for the Disney-owned company, because she knows it's not always the same elsewhere.

"I hear stories of actors being weighed for a role," she says. "That sounds horrible."

Although the Godzilla star isn't forced to hit the gym to portray Wanda Maximoff and her alter ego Scarlet Witch, she takes it upon herself to prepare for fight scenes using different training techniques, like Thai boxing.

"I do change it up depending on the gig," Elizabeth explains. "For Captain America: Civil War, I was doing Muay Thai. It's not the most comfortable thing, and I don't do it anymore. (But) I do love going to the gym. I love it because my brain works better, and I don't want to think about eating restrictively."

The actress also makes time to work out in between projects, because she discovered exercise can help ease her panic attacks.

"When I was 20 and living in New York, I started having severe panic attacks. It was really bad, like I was going to pass out," she recalls. "I remember not being able to cross (the road). I had to stand next to a wall so I didn't fall over."

"It was then that I found yoga to be really helpful and when fitness became a big part of my life again," Elizabeth continues. "I found that after a hard workout, I could sit by myself at a restaurant."

Her eating habits don't change too much either when she's not on a film set, except when she's preparing for a red carpet - like the Avengers: Endgame world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (22Apr19).

"I eat healthy, but I try not to overthink it," she shares. "If I have a big premiere to go to, I might just have a lot of soups the week before. That's really the only time I do anything approaching a diet."