Marvel bosses preparing special Stan Lee cameo video

Marvel Studios officials will honour Stan Lee by putting together a special behind-the-scenes video of every single one of the late comic book legend's movie cameos.

The co-creator of superhero characters including Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, and Black Panther passed away in November (18) at the age of 95, and his final film appearance is featured in the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame blockbuster.

However, fans will get to revisit each of his typically humorous cameos - and view previously unseen footage of Lee on set - as part of an upcoming tribute package.

"We've put a video together," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige tells Entertainment Weekly.

"We've never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it."

The short film will also include an unused Lee cameo from a previous Avengers movie.

It's not known when the clip is planned to be released, but the news emerges days after Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo, who, together with his brother Joe, also shot three other Marvel blockbusters, recalled how all the cast and crewmembers would always be in awe of Lee whenever he visited.

"We have all these movie stars on that (Endgame) set, and when Stan came to set, everybody would be like kids again," he told Mashable.

"It was always a lot of fun shooting these cameos because he was very charming, and he would maybe get the crew going, and everybody would be laughing and having a good time."

Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson, among many others, opens in theatres this week (ends26Apr19).