Eva Longoria spices up her life with new family salsa

Eva Longoria is spicing up her career away from Hollywood by launching her own salsa.

Eva's Kitchen Cantina Style Salsa is a new joint project between the former Desperate Housewives star and family-owned Arizona-based company FoodStory Brands.

Using notes from a family recipe, the actress reveals her "Texas-inspired salsa" is a labour of love years in the making.

"Being a Texas-native and growing up in a Latino family filled with passionate cooks, the smell of cilantro, onions, peppers, and charred tomatoes was always present," she tells WENN in a statement. "I inherited my family's love of fresh-tasting salsa, and in my house, my husband and I eat it on everything - eggs, baked chicken, salads, tacos, and even pizza.

"Like most people, I don't always have time to make salsa from scratch. Adapting one of my family's recipes with the Fresh Cravings team (at FoodStory Brands) means that you get an authentic salsa that's as close to homemade as possible."

Eva's Kitchen Cantina Style Salsa packs "a rich and smoky bite that's derived from chipotle, jalapeno, cayenne, and Anaheim peppers, fresh vegetables and vine-ripened tomatoes that are specially charred and roasted to bring out their most robust taste".

It's not the first time the actress has teamed up with FoodStory Brands bosses - they first paired together last year (18) for Longoria's Tres Leches Cake, which was also inspired from a treasured family recipe.

Meanwhile, Longoria recently showcased her slim post-baby body in a swimsuit, eight months after giving birth to son Santiago.

The star was on a weekend break with a group of friends, including Prison Break actor Amaury Nolasco, when she showed off her moves as she celebrated winning a game of backgammon. She posted footage of her victory dance on her Instagram Story account.

The actress gave birth to Santiago, her first child with businessman husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston, last June (18).