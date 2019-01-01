Gwyneth Paltrow gets friendly with ex Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow proved her former marriage to Chris Martin can't get in the way of a new friendship as she posed with the singer's girlfriend Dakota Johnson on Monday night (22Apr19).

The Iron Man actress was married to the Coldplay frontman from 2003 until they "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, and shares two children with him - Apple, 14, and Moses, 13.

Both have moved on from their former union, with Gwyneth now married to producer Brad Falchuk and Chris happily dating Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota since early 2018.

And while 46-year-old Gwyneth and Chris, 42, have long spoken about maintaining a friendship for the sake of their children, the screen star took things to the next level by cuddling up to 29-year-old Dakota at their mutual friend Derek Blasberg's party on Monday.

Derek poked fun at Gwyneth's use of the phrase "conscious uncoupling" to announce her split from Chris as he captioned the shot of himself, Gwyneth and Dakota "Consciously throupling".

A further snap shared on the journalist's Instagram Stories showed the actresses with the birthday boy, Gwyneth's husband Brad and actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka. Chris wasn't featured in any of the snaps.

Speaking to Britain's ES magazine recently about her friendship with Chris, Gwyneth revealed that they are so close they communicate and see each other daily.

"(Chris) is a very close friend; I see him every day, I talk to him every day. And it was very difficult (at first), but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first," she said.

"Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating... It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody. I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids. But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family."

Chris even joined Gwyneth and Brad on their Maldives honeymoon following their wedding in September.