Leonardo DiCaprio in talks for Guillermo del Toro's new thriller

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly set to take the lead in Guillermo del Toro's new thriller Nightmare Alley.

Del Toro, who wrote the script with Kim Morgan, is planning to make the project his return to directing after winning the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for The Shape of Water last year (18). The double win marked his first Academy Award success.

The film is based on William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name about a conman who teams up with a psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money.

The book has already been turned into a movie - 1947's Nightmare Alley, which starred Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell.

The Mexican filmmaker is also in the pre-production stage of his long-awaited version of Pinocchio for Netflix, which will mark his first foray into animation. And the project appears to have had a huge impact on Del Toro, who is in the process of launching an animation centre in his native Mexico. The Centro Internacional de Animacion will be located in his hometown, Guadalajara, and will specialise in stop-motion technology, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio, who scooped his first Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant, has a busy summer ahead of him - he stars in Quentin Tarantino's hotly anticipated ninth film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He’s also signed on for a further three big budgets films, including his long-term collaborator Martin Scorsese’s Roosevelt, in which he’ll play former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.

The 44-year-old is also teaming with Scorsese on TV series The Devil in the White City, based on Erik Larson’s New York Times bestseller.