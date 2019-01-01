Scarlett Johansson: Chris (Hemsworth) spends more time in the hair and makeup chair than all of us

During the game, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth took it in turns to throw insults at each other and it gets quite personal.Chris asks Scarlett what is Black Widow’s superpower – “Is it owning a couple of tasers or are they like tridents from the Ninja Turtles?” Scarlett asks Chris how Thor’s hammer grew bigger and jokingly says she loved it when they bleached Chris’s eyebrows to match his hair.· Scarlett: “Chris spends more time in the hair and makeup chair than all of us…what are you doing in there? Getting a full face lift? Why does it take you so long? I’m waiting on the set with everyone else like where the hell is Chris Hemsworth?”· Scarlett: “You’ve got a growing collection of grandma cardigans and I have been meaning to talk to you about it…like its cray. It’s like basically you are a walking Ann Taylor ad.”· Chris: “It’s lucky you are beautiful because there’s nothing up here [pointing to his head].”Scarlett replied saying “That’s mean, did you just call me dumb? You went straight to dumb….like one minute I was like you are wearing my grandma’s sweater and then you’re like you are dumb!”· Chris: “Do you even know how to spell your name because nobody else does?”· Scarlett: “Your biceps look like Thanksgiving turkeys.” Chris replies saying “Are you saying they are dropping?”The game ends with Scarlett Johansson jokingly saying “we are two kind people who only talk shit behind each other’s backs.”Radio 1’s film critic Ali Plumb recently interviewed several stars from the franchise, including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, ahead of the latest instalment of the Marvel universe, Avengers: Endgame. The video can be found on BBC iPlayer here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p075ydsp/movies-with-ali-plumb-becoming-the-avengers