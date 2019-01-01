Sophia Bush unimpressed by TV co-star who bit her lip during kissing scene

Sophia Bush was highly unimpressed by a former TV co-star who bit her lip during a kissing scene.

The actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (23Apr19) where she spoke about the third season of Netflix show Easy, in which she plays a character named Alex.

While Sophia was fine with shooting some of the romantic scenes on the programme, she did recall a time on another show, presumably One Tree Hill, where she had a very awkward encounter with an unnamed actor.

"Years ago, I was working on a show, the one that really stands out, and I had to kiss this boy. We were doing the scene and he did this real weird kind of move in on me and I was like, 'Are we boxing? What's going on?' and before I knew it, I was like, 'Oh my God, ow,'" she recalled. "And I realised he was biting my lip, but like not my lip, he was biting this part of my face where my chin-face attaches to my teeth."

Sophia went on to explain that the actor bit past her lip and dragged it through his teeth "like an artichoke leaf".

"I was like, 'I feel so violated.' And I'm supposed to pretend that I'm the most attracted to this guy, so I think I started twitching and they cut. And I think I look at him, and I've known this person for like a week, and I go, 'What are you doing, bro?'" the 36-year-old laughed. "And he goes, 'I'm being sexy.' I was like, 'Not sexy. Hot tip, this is why you are single. Don't do that!' He shall remain nameless, but you know who you are."

Elsewhere in the chat, Sophia spoke about her love of Beyonce's Homecoming documentary on Netflix and the time she fangirled over Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, you are so funny," she remembered of meeting Kate. "And I was just sort of telling her that I love her and then was like, 'And see, I'm doing the super-awkward thing where like I can't stop talking and that's what strangers do and I know it's weird because like I'm also on TV; I'm not totally a stranger!' And I just kept going. And I don't think I breathed for two minutes!"