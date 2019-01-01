Ryan Phillippe's ex wins court battle over police records

Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend has been granted access to police reports involving the actor to aid her domestic violence claims against the star.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge has ordered top cops at the Los Angeles Police Department to hand over paperwork relating to any restraining orders, formal reports or claims of domestic violence made against Phillippe to Elsie Hewitt.

The actor previously argued his ex had no right to the records.

Now, Hewitt will have access to all complaints or reports involving Ryan over the last decade, but the names of the alleged victims will be redacted.

The police officials have been told they must notify any accusers about the possible release of their allegations before handing them over to Hewitt, who filed a civil suit against the actor in 2017, claiming he threw her down a flight of stairs twice as she tried to retrieve items from his home following their split.

Hewitt is reportedly really interested in "complaints or police reports" filed against Phillippe by his ex-fiancee Paulina Slagter. She is also demanding access to any legal paperwork pertaining to restraining orders the former Stanford University law student may have taken out against him or "claims of domestic violence".

Hewitt is seeking more than $1 million (£770,000) in damages.

The Crash star has denied the allegations against him, accusing Hewitt of extortion.

Phillippe proposed to Slagter in December, 2015 after five years of dating, but the engagement didn't last a year before the couple broke up.