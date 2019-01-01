Robert De Niro 'indebted' to Netflix bosses for The Irishman financing

Robert De Niro is "indebted" to Netflix chiefs for providing the financial backing he and director Martin Scorsese desperately needed to make their passion project The Irishman a reality.

The streaming service has been at the centre of much debate in recent months over its impact on the traditional movie-going experience, with revered filmmaker Steven Spielberg even trying to convince Academy bosses to prohibit projects produced for Netflix and similar outlets from competing at the Oscars.

His proposal for the rule change was dismissed during a Board of Governors meeting on Tuesday night (23Apr19), and the vote has been welcomed by De Niro, who has had nothing but good things to say about working with Netflix executives to get his upcoming mob movie off the ground after years of setbacks.

"The bottom line is we would not have been able to make the movie the way we would have wanted to make it if we didn't have the money that Netflix could give us. It wouldn't happen," he explains on U.S. breakfast show Today.

De Niro recalls the "headaches" he and Scorsese endured as they attempted to win the backing of big studio heads and private investors, but it ended up being a "crazy mishmosh (sic) chaotic situation" - until Netflix representatives swooped in and saved the day.

"We are indebted to them in many ways...," he continues. "I can't say it any better than that."

The acting icon insists he doesn't want to see the decline of the cinema, but adapting to modern times is crucial for all industries.

"I love that (theatre) experience, and that's the tradition that I'm from, so I can't imagine watching on an iPhone certain movies, especially something like The Irishman, but things are changing," he shares.

De Niro reunites with his frequent collaborators, Scorsese and co-stars Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for the biopic, which has been in development for more than a decade and reportedly cost Netflix $100 million (£77 million).

The film, about real-life union official-turned-mafia hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran, is set for a limited theatre release later this year (19), when it will also premiere via the streaming service.