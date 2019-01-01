John David Washington & Alicia Vikander to play couple in new manhunt thriller

John David Washington and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander are teaming up for Born To Be Murdered from the team behind Call Me By Your Name.

Set in Athens and the Epirus region of Greece, the story revolves around a couple - played by Washington and Vikander, who find themselves caught up in a violent conspiracy, according to Deadline.

Ferdinando Cito Filomarino has been tapped to direct from Kevin Rice's screenplay. Production is currently underway.

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and his longtime collaborator Marco Morabito will produce. They'll also reteam with Call Me By Your Name cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and editor Walter Fasano, while Oscar-winner Ryuichi Sakamoto composes the soundtrack.

Director Cito Filomarino, the great nephew of Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti, was the second unit director on Guadagnino's Suspiria, Call Me My Your Name and A Bigger Splash, and he made his feature debut with 2015 biopic Antonia, which chronicles the last 10 years of Italian poet Antonia Pozzi's life. Born To Be Murdered will be his first English-language film.

"Born to Be Murdered is my take on the manhunt thriller, as inspired by so many movies and books I always admired," the filmmaker says. "I have worked for years in creating its specific tone and story with the tireless support of my writer Kevin Rice, and I am honoured to have the extraordinary John David Washington join me to portray the restless and conflicted journey of such a special character.

"I am thrilled and to be working with the wonderful Alicia Vikander... With this incredible cast and with my unique collaborators, Born to Be Murdered will be a fantastic experience that pushes genre to a new place."

The film will also feature Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps.