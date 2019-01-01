Jeremy Renner thanks Paul Rudd for making tough Avengers press tour fun

Jeremy Renner has pal Paul Rudd to thank for making the Avengers: Endgame press tour a fun experience, because he kept coming up with hilarious ruses when reporters asked too many questions.

The cast of the blockbuster was sworn to secrecy about the movie's plot and so when journalists started prying for spoilers, Rudd stepped in to change the subject with humour and made up film projects.

He even had posters mocked up, featuring himself and Renner, advertising a fictitious film, The 50 Year Old Virgins.

"I got to do a lot of press with Paul Rudd... and I think I have a six-pack (abs) because of laughing with him," Renner tells Good Morning America. "He's one of the funniest people I know. We made up the movie 50 Year Old Virgins, so we'd talk about that movie.

"We are always texting each other how much we love each other and how much fun we had on this (press tour), because the press can be really kind of daunting, especially with a movie you can't speak about... We just had a good laugh."

The pair met on the set of the last Avengers movie, 2018's Infinity War, and became instant friends: "We went on vacation; we were playing ping-pong," Jeremy adds.

Meanwhile, the actor, who plays sharp-shooting archer Hawkeye in the Avengers films, has hooked his six-year-old daughter on the bow and arrow arts, but she has no idea dad is a big screen superhero.

"She's seen me in costume on set and she does have a bow and arrow but she has no idea (I'm Hawkeye)...," Renner reveals, explaining she has never seen an Avengers film. "I actually teach her archery... but I don't know what she thinks about me. She doesn't know I'm an actor.

"But I'm on my daughter's pyjamas. Winning!"