Pamela Anderson angry after gala donates money to Notre Dame rebuild instead of poor children

Pamela Anderson has expressed her anger after $112,000 (£87,000) she believed was raised at a charity gala for poverty-stricken French children was instead donated to the rebuild of Notre Dame Cathedral following the recent fire.

The former Baywatch star attended the Olympique Marseille fundraiser on Tuesday night (23Apr19) alongside boyfriend Adil Rami, who plays for the French soccer club.

However, Pamela's night came to an early end when the money raised from the auction of a big ticket item was given to the campaign to rebuild the Gothic cathedral in Paris.

The 51-year-old actress took to Twitter to vent about the issue.

"Last night we attended @OM_Officiel annual Gala to help raise money for youth suffering in Marseille - full of good intentions. While raising a meaningful amount of € for a great cause. Then ‘big surprise auction item’ came to raise money for rebuilding Notre Dame???” she wrote.

"Surely the children suffering in Marseille could have used the 100,000 € more than the church that has already received over a billion in donations by billionaires.

"I hope they will reconsider and give to where it is needed. to the community here in Marseille where it was intended. And would go much further in making lives better."

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the issue led to Pamela "storming out" of the fundraiser.

Following Pamela's accusations, Olympique Marseille reps told AFP that approximately $490,119 (£380,000) was raised on the night for local children.

The fund to rebuild Notre Dame, which was ravaged by a fire earlier this month, recently topped $1 billion (£775 million). French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that the cathedral will be rebuilt "even more beautifully", and that the work will be completed within the next five years.