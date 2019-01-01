Taron Egerton and Richard Madden shot Rocketman sex scenes completely naked

Taron Egerton has confessed that he and Richard Madden were completely naked when they shot sex scenes for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.

In the movie, the Kingsman: The Secret Service actor plays the pop superstar, with the musical drama following Elton’s life, detailing his battles with drink and drug addiction as well as coming to terms with his sexuality.

Speaking during an interview with Attitude magazine, Taron claimed that he and his co-star, who plays Elton's former manager and lover John Reid, made the creative decision as they wanted to make their portrayal of the star's first sexual experience authentic.

"This is the scene of Elton losing his virginity and we wanted to try to do that justice," the 29-year-old told the publication. "I treat it with the same love, care and affection I would as if it was my first experience of falling for somebody. The rawness of that experience, the fear of that experience, but also the joy of the experience of Elton’s first kiss… it’s electric, it’s exciting, your stomach is doing somersaults."

He went on to suggest that the scene helped the pair to bond as actors, and that it made them more comfortable when playing out the couple's "incredible sexual attraction".

“I felt Richard's penis... on my leg,” the star laughed. "I don’t really know how much further we could have gone."

During an earlier interview with British GQ magazine, the star also admitted he felt much more comfortable playing the gay icon than he did in previous roles.

"I always felt more at home in a gay club than at a football match," he shrugged. “I’m so anxious to know that what we shot survives the studio system. Because this film feels like me finally going to the world: here I am.”