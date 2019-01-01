Brie Larson had no idea what she was doing in Avengers: Endgame scenes

Brie Larson had no clue what was going on when she began filming Avengers: Endgame because the crew wouldn't tell her anything.

The Oscar-winning actress filmed scenes as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel for the first time on the set of the new Marvel epic while her standalone movie was still being developed, so she didn't know much about her character or how she fitted into Endgame.

However, the levels of secrecy during the filmmaking process meant that Brie wasn't armed with any information or context, so she was completely clueless when shooting her first scene.

"I flew to Atlanta to start shooting, I had no idea what I was doing, and I arrived and they gave me a piece of paper that was a full page of dialogue and action, but all of it was redacted except for my one line," she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (24Apr19).

She tried to get some information out of the hair and make-up team when she was getting ready for her scene, but they couldn't even tell her who her co-stars were that day.

The 29-year-old went on to shoot her standalone film Captain Marvel, which hit cinemas in March, and that was equally shrouded in secrecy. Brie did not know what she was doing when she shot the film's post-credits scene, in which Carol shows up at the Avengers HQ looking for Nick Fury after Thanos kills half the population in Avengers: Infinity War.

"I didn't know what that was that we were shooting, and there was also nobody else there. I was by myself on a green screen," she added. "I walked in and they were like, 'Just real quick, we're just gonna whip-pan over to you and you're gonna go, 'Where's Fury?' and I was like, 'Cool, cool, got it.' So they whip-pan over to me and I go, 'Wait, so, like, but where is he, actually? Like, is he in the room? What room am I in? Is he in the other room? Or is it like another universe?' They were like, 'He's very gone.'"

The filmmakers wouldn't even tell her who she was sharing the scene with, but put five tape marks on the walls so she knew where to look, and Brie only understood what the sequence meant when she saw it at the Captain Marvel premiere.