Blac Chyna enrolls on Harvard Business School course







Blac Chyna has decided to further her education and has enrolled on a Business Analytics course at Harvard.



The reality star received her acceptance letter from the prestigious institution on Monday (22Apr19), which welcomed her to the Harvard Business School online community and commented that her involvement in the course will be "invaluable" to her peers.



The letter was obtained and published online by TMZ.



"Where I'm at now is a stage of realisation and growth!” the 30-year-old excitedly told the publication. “I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter."



News of the former stripper's latest venture comes shortly after Kim Kardashian, sister to Chyna’s baby daddy Rob Kardashian, began studying law.



The revelation also follows an Instagram post made by Chyna, real name Angela White, on Monday where she claimed she's "working to be the best me".



"Looking back at a lot of my actions, I'm reflecting and realising that confusion is a serious thing," the star wrote. "Of course, I'm not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I'm working to be the best me.”



Captioning the post, she added to fans: "Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as being where you do not belong! #newbeginnings."