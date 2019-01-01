Mischa Barton's crash lawsuit coming to an end

Actress Mischa Barton won't need to go to trial to contest a two-year-old truck crash after striking a settlement deal.

The former The O.C. star has been fighting a lawsuit filed against her by officials at the homeowners' association at the Park Wellington condos in West Hollywood after she allegedly rammed her rented U-Haul vehicle into the building in February, 2017.

The collision reportedly caused structural damage that required expensive repairs, and the plaintiffs demanded nearly $27,000 (£21,000) from Barton to pay for the work.

She denied all wrongdoing for the accident, and was due to face off with the plaintiffs in a Los Angeles court on 30 April (19).

However, the trial will no longer be going ahead as the two parties appear to have reached a conditional settlement, according to legal papers obtained by The Blast.

Details about the agreement have not been made public, but Barton, 33, has until 25 June (19) to honour the deal, after which time the homeowners' association representatives will officially drop their lawsuit.

A court hearing will take place next week (begs29Apr19) to confirm the settlement, which comes days after Barton argued against the plaintiffs' motion to question her about her past mental health problems in court.

The U-Haul crash, which occurred while she was moving home with her then-boyfriend Adam Spaw, took place weeks after she was hospitalised for allegedly ranting at neighbours in her back garden. She underwent a mental health evaluation and blamed her behaviour on consuming a spiked drink at a party.