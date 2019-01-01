Scarlett Johansson would consider future political run

Scarlett Johansson is open to the idea of using her political activism to one day run for office.

The Avengers star has long been a champion of women's rights issues, particularly as an advocate for reproductive health care organisation Planned Parenthood, and her experiences so far have made the actress consider what it might be like to take her political work one step further.

However, Scarlett wouldn't be looking to take over the White House.

"Maybe some time in the future," the actress mused of a possible career in politics on Variety and iHeartMedia's new film podcast, The Big Ticket.

"I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't."

For now, Scarlett is happy to be a part of grassroots movements, because it allows her to continue her family tradition of activism.

"I don't plan on not using my voice any time soon," she told People.com in 2017. "I've always been politically active. My parents..., my grandmother always encouraged us to be involved."

And she has no problem fielding criticism from those who believe celebrities should keep their views to themselves.

"You put yourself kinda out there and people will have something to say about it, and that's OK," she said.

Scarlett is also teaching her five-year-old daughter Rose to take a stand on issues she finds important, too.

"I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics," the star previously shared to Cosmopolitan magazine. "I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it's a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury."

Rose is the 34 year old's only child with her second husband Romain Dauriac, from whom she separated in 2016, after two years of marriage. They finalised their divorce in 2017.