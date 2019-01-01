Chris Evans eager for kids

Captain America hunk Chris Evans is eager to settle down and start a family after spending so much time around his Avengers co-stars' children.

The actor has been portraying the superhero since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and over the years, he has enjoyed watching his colleagues and friends, including Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, become parents.

Now the 37 year old, who has completed his Marvel movie contract with the new Avengers: Endgame release, feels it's his time to become a dad and he is hoping to spend some time working on his personal life, so he can realise his family dreams.

"Honestly, I really want kids, and between Hemmy (Hemsworth), Scarlett and Renner, it's been really cool watching them turn into parents and watching them be parents," Chris tells People magazine. "It's nice watching your friends evolve and go on that journey."

His comments emerge weeks after the star, who is reportedly single, admitted he enjoys getting out in nature alone when life becomes a little too much for him - and that's why he needs a very special partner.

"I'm the one who fears being enveloped," he told The Hollywood Reporter last month (Mar19). "I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favourite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating."

Chris was last linked to actress Jenny Slate, his co-star in 2017 movie Gifted, but they parted ways for a second time last year (18). His exes also include Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.