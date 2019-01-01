Bradley Cooper's daughter is a dead ringer for his late dad

Bradley Cooper thinks about his late dad whenever he looks at his baby daughter - because she looks just like him.

The A Star is Born director and star welcomed little Lea De Seine in March, 2017 with his model girlfriend Irina Shayk, and admits the two year old is the most special thing in his life.

Opening up about his life at home in a rare candid chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Bradley says, "It (having a family) has changed everything. Our daughter, she's incredible. And I see my father in her quite often.

"I can't believe I'm gonna admit this, but I had moments when... I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?' There are some moments where she looks just like my father..."

Cooper's father, Charles, died in 2011.

Meanwhile, the movie star reveals his daughter has had a major positive impact on his life: "It (fatherhood) allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of fear of judgment," he told the TV host during his Thursday (25Apr19) appearance on her show.

'I can just play with toys all day long... or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I'm wasting my life. I love cartoons."

And he's making the most of quality time with Lea now before life gets in the way: "You think (about) what she's got to look forward to and also the burden of life. It's a lot. The innocence is beautiful to see.'