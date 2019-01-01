Kim Kardashian's son rushed to hospital after feared allergic reaction to grass

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's three-year-old son Saint was rushed to hospital recently after suffering what appeared to be an allergic reaction to grass.

Saint is just one of nine grandchildren Kim's mother Kris Jenner has, and looking after such a big brood isn't without its stresses. In an interview with Refinery29 ahead of Mother's Day in America (12May19), the momager was asked to recall the most memorable late-night phone call she's received about one of her grandchildren.

"The most recent one that comes to mind is a week ago or so when we went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass," Kris said. "We ended up in the E.R., but all is well – we figured it out."

Kim previously revealed how stressed she'd been about the incident in a Twitter exchange with a fan, but hadn't given any details about the reaction itself.

When the fan commented that she always seems so calm, Kim replied: "It doesn't benefit you to not be calm. But let me tell you when one of my kids get injured or anything and I'm screaming and freaking everyone out. I did it this weekend when my Sainty had an allergic reaction and I jumped over the table like a hurdle lol (laughed out loud) Screamed call 911 and (sister) Khloe had to calm me down! I'm either super zen or so dramatic!"

Elsewhere in the chat with Refinery29, Kris recalled a terrifying incident with Mason - her eldest grandchild. The nine-year-old is Kourtney Kardashian's son with her ex Scott Disick, and he suffered an allergic reaction to peanut butter which required a trip to the emergency room.

Of the first "alarming" issue she'd experienced with one of her grandchildren, Kris replied: "It was when Mason ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing... (He) had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time... The scariest is always the first time."