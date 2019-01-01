Denise Richards: 'I won't let my daughters watch Wild Things'

Denise Richards has banned her daughters from watching her cult classic movie Wild Things.

The 48-year-old actress found huge success with the 1998 film, which features a number of memorable scenes - one in particular where she and Neve Campbell make out in a swimming pool while undressing each other.

While many people around the world have watched the film, Denise is making sure that her daughters Sami, 15, and Lola, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and seven-year-old adopted daughter Eloise, won't be joining them.

"I definitely did not give them a copy," she told Yahoo Lifestyle Australia in a recent interview. "I told them, 'I don't want you guys watching this,' because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked."

"A couple of friends had told her about it and I just said to her, 'I would appreciate if you didn't watch it, it's not age-appropriate,'" Denise recalled, while failing to mention which of her daughters had asked her about the film.

However, Denise made sure that while she told her kids she didn't want them to watch Wild Things, she has absolutely no regrets about starring in it.

Of her conversation with Eloise and Lola, Denise remembered she told them: "It was a movie I did, it was a script I loved, it's me being creative... I worked with amazing actors and one day if you do see it, you may not agree with my decision but that's what mum decided to do."

But The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can only imagine how tough it will be for the girls to watch her in such provocative roles.

"It's weird for them, to see their mum in something that's sexy or different," she mused. "I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents."