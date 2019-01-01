Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson split - report

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have reportedly split after a whirlwind romance.

The 45-year-old actress was first linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete after apparently flirting with the 25-year-old at a Golden Globes party in January (19).

The pair went on to confirm their romance with a series of passionate public make-out sessions, and Kate even introduced the funnyman to her mum, Judy Loe, and stepdad Roy Battersby, over dinner in Los Angeles last month.

However, according to multiple reports, Kate is said to have called time on the budding relationship - with a source telling the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that she found it difficult dealing with the amount of attention on her since she started dating Pete.

"Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete," the insider said. "He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve."

The rumours come after Kate opened up to The Los Angeles Times about the romance, admitting she found the public interest in her and Pete somewhat overwhelming.

"I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief," she told the publication, appearing to refer to Pete's broken engagement to Ariana Grande and his suicide scare last year. "It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to... I'd rather not have people hiding outside my house... It's a little old-fashioned to have a woman's personal life (looked at like that). It's a little bit tired."

Neither Kate nor Pete have commented on the split rumours on their social media pages.