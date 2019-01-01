Taylor Swift took Cats role to understand her own beloved pets

Taylor Swift said yes to a role in the new movie version of stage musical Cats to learn more about her own feline friends Olivia and Meredith.

The Bad Blood singer, 29, dotes on her two furry companions, who she named as her number one inspiration in a chat with Time magazine after being named on their list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Taylor will star as Bombalurina in Tom Hooper's new adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, and says she took the part for her pets - as she got to go to “cat school”, where the movie’s cast learned all about feline mannerisms.

"I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, I've got to do this," she says. "This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies. So I went to cat school, which they have on set readily available for us. Learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could."

The star also admits to being "obsessed" with Olivia and Meredith, stating they are a "joy to live with", and placed them above Paul McCartney and the Tumblr website as her biggest influences.

Fans of the singer are also speculating that she has added to her cat brood, as the video for her new single ME! features Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie gifting her a new puss.

Ahead of its release, she told Swifties that the video would reveal something new about her life, tweeting: "There's a secret in the video I've been keeping for months - let's see who can guess it."

A mural Taylor unveiled in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday (25Apr19) also features three rather than two cats - adding to the rumours she's become mum to a third moggy. A representative for the popstar did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.