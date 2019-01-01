Zac Efron wasn't interested in glamorising Ted Bundy in new biopic

Zac Efron only agreed to play Ted Bundy in a new biopic because he knew the notorious serial killer wasn't going to be glamorised.

In Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the 17 Again star plays the infamous criminal, who assaulted and murdered dozens of young women and girls during the 1970s.

Bundy has been portrayed onscreen multiple times, by the likes of Cary Elwes and Mark Harmon, and Zac wasn't interested in doing another "run-of-the-mill" portrayal, and only signed up for the new biopic because it is told from Bundy's long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer's perspective.

"I really wasn't interested in playing a serial killer, I'm not in the business of glamorising such a horrendous person or his acts, but there is something unique about the way we went into the psyche of Ted, and his long-time girlfriend Liz," he told reporters at the film's London premiere this week (begs22Apr19).

"It's a different perspective and not your run-of-the-mill serial killer cliche, body count gets higher and higher and oh the guy you always knew did it, did it. This is what it was like to be there on the day, we didn't know if he was innocent or guilty, we just saw Ted Bundy through their eyes."

Bundy, who was executed in 1989, spent decades insisting he was innocent despite the mounting evidence against him before eventually confessing to committing 30 homicides while on death row, but the figure is thought to be much higher.

The film rarely depicts Bundy's crimes and instead focuses on his relationship with Liz, played by Lily Collins, who believed his lies for years.

Zac admitted that he found it difficult leaving the evil character behind at the end of each day, saying: "I've never played a role in which I really have to separate myself from when I go home at night and it was almost impossible. I'd like to say that I did it successfully but I couldn't."

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will be available from 3 May on Sky Cinema in the U.K. and Netflix in other territories.