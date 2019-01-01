Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon recreate You Spin Me Round music video

Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon have faithfully recreated the music video for Dead or Alive's 1985 song You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).

The actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (25Apr19) to promote his new movie Avengers: Endgame, in which he plays Scott Lang / Ant-Man, but before they chatted about the superhero film, the duo introduced their shot-for-shot remake of the New Wave hit.

Taking on the part of lead singer Pete Burns, Rudd sported a wild wig, heavy eyeliner, and a satin robe for the parody, while Fallon donned a curly red wig and hoop earrings when standing in for drummer Steve Coy.

Their remake was complete with soft-focus lights, waving gold flags, a disco ball and an evocation of the six-armed Hindu deity Vishnu.

Rudd and Fallon have previously remade the videos for tunes such as Styx's Too Much Time on My Hands and Go West's King of Wishful Thinking, however, the This Is 40 star confessed during a later interview that he found it especially hard to imitate Burns' voice.

"I didn't realise, he is hard to sing. He's got such a strange vibrato; it took a couple of hours," he smiled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Rudd spoke about the press tour for Avengers: Endgame, which has included visits to Hong Kong, New York, London, and Los Angeles, and he revealed that the first time he flew to Hong Kong he actually fainted on the plane.

"I had two bowls of soup and then I went to the bathroom, and as I was getting ready to go to the bathroom, I started feeling really dizzy. I remember there was a handle and I went to reach for it, and I was like, 'Woah.' And then I just blacked out," the 50-year-old recalled. "And the next thing I knew, somebody was banging on the door and my right arm was completely submerged in the toilet and my left hand was around my penis. But that's how I found out I'm allergic to (flavour enhancer) MSG."