Judge locks media out of Harvey Weinstein hearing

A judge has slammed the courtroom doors on Harvey Weinstein's pre-trial hearing shut after agreeing the movie mogul's testimony should be kept out of the media.

Bosses of several top news organisations pleaded with Manhattan judge James Burke to allow them to cover the case, but he agreed with prosecutors and the producer's defence lawyers, ahead of the start of Friday's proceedings, and locked cameras and reporters out.

All parties involved in the hearing, at which potential witnesses will be confirmed, suggested it should be held behind closed doors so as not to sway members of the jury.

On Friday (26Apr19), Burke ruled that closing the courtroom to the press and public was "the only means available to avoid the tainting of the jury pool", adding that he was committed to preserving the 67-year-old movie mogul's right to a fair trial.

He also denied requests from various outlets to delay the hearing so media bosses would have time to appeal his decision.

Prosecutors wanted to lock out the media in part to protect the identities of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct and assault.

Weinstein did greet the media as he arrived for court on Friday morning, nodding politely when he was asked how he felt.

He has been charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Weinstein, who has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, pleaded not guilty and is currently free on $1 million bail.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 3 June (19).