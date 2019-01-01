Sarah Michelle Gellar: 'Selma Blair not letting MS stop her from accomplishing everything'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has given fans a positive update on pal Selma Blair's condition following her Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, insisting her Cruel Intentions co-star is in a great place.

The actress gushed about her good friend during an interview on the blue carpet at the WE Day California event in Los Angeles on Thursday (25Apr19), insisting Selma is "amazing".

"Her sense of humour is intact," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Maybe her body is not where she'd like it to be at this very moment but it's not gonna stop her from doing anything."

"I joke that when I have a cold and I don't wanna get out of bed for two weeks... but this girl just does the school run every morning and is out there at birthday parties and is not letting an illness stop her from accomplishing everything and anything," she added.

Gellar's comments came hours before Selma shared a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram on Friday (26Apr19).

Blair reminisced about when the two of them attended a Pink concert in 2018 and captioned the post: "This was just last year. So happy to have a whole night together to have the most incredible performance concert experience with @pink.

"I need to go to many more... I am so in admiration of this person. Everything she embodies. The voice. The songs. The dedication. The fierce love and talent that is #pink and I have been listening to her new (8th studio album) one: #hurts2Bhuman."

She added: "Thank you thank you for giving your gift to us all. And I want a hug. Cause you’re magic. And I love this woman next to me too. Big time. @sarahmgellar."

Blair, 46, first shared the news of her MS diagnosis in October (18), and has since become an advocate for those battling the illness, even designing an accessories line expressly for those grappling with symptoms.

She in Beverly Hills, California next month (May19).