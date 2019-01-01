Emilia Clarke offers up Game of Thrones private screening party for charity

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is offering fans of the show the chance to watch the finale with her.

The actress, who plays dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen on the show, has teamed up with bosses at Omaze.com to give devotees an opportunity to bid on a private screening watch party of the last episode ever, with her.

The fun-loving Brit hit the streets of New York, dressed as castmate Kit Harington's character Jon Snow to launch the bidding war, even adopting his distinctive accent in the video to ask a news vendor if her knew the "way to The Wall".

All proceeds from what is expected to be a furious bidding war will benefit Clarke's favourite cause, SameYou, which helps adults recovering from brain injuries. Emilia recently revealed she suffered two brain aneurysms while she was shooting Game of Thrones.

The winning bidder and three friends will get to hang out with "the Mother of Dragons", pose for a prop-filled photo with the actress and watch the series finale with her.

The Omaze.com promotion reads: "This is is it. Our countdowns are coming to an end and the final season of Game of Thrones is finally here. And the only thing that’s better than ending with an epic GoT-themed finale party with your friends? An epic evening with the Mother of Dragons herself!

"You and your three binge-watching buddies are hanging with Emilia Clarke and scoring your own private viewing of the very last episode that’s sure to leave us all speechless. You’ll get to know Emilia, ask her all the tea (but no final episode spoilers) on what it was like to be part of this amazing show and take tons of fun photos that’ll help you remember this day forever. Then, you and your friend will find out the fates of all our favorite characters in Westeros during a super exclusive and private screening where you’re free to yell/scream/cry/gasp as the finale unfolds.

"Who will live? Who will die? Who will sit on the Iron Throne? As First of Your Name, Winner of This Dream Experience, you’ll find out soon. Flights (not on dragons) and hotel are covered."

Fans can donate between $10 (£7.70) and $5,000 (£3,800) for the chance to win the day out with Clarke.