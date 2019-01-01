Tessa Thompson proud to break new ground with Men In Black role

Tessa Thompson is proud of her lead role in the new Men In Black film as she finds it “inspiring” to be the first woman at the centre of the sci-fi franchise.

There have been female M.I.B. agents before, but Tessa’s character Agent M in the forthcoming reboot, Men In Black: International, is the first to be put front and centre of a movie.

And the 35-year-old, who reteams with her Thor: Ragnarok castmate Chris Hemsworth in the film, is delighted women are finally getting their chance to lead Earth’s fight against the alien scum of the universe.

“It’s really inspiring to me to be a woman in this space,” she told Britain’s Total Film magazine. “Because for so long, we played parts where that’s not the case.”

Explaining her character, she said that Agent M often feels isolated, but sees the Men In Black team as a surrogate family she can belong to.

“She’s someone that, for whatever reason, has felt like she doesn’t belong, and she had an experience as a young child that makes her interested in this organisation,” Tessa explained. “I think what she’s really after though, is is a sense of belonging, which is something that everyone can relate to. So inside this world that’s sort of zany and doesn’t always reflect ours, you feel like you understand who this woman is.”

Her role as Agent M ends Men In Black’s long wait for a female lead, after previously being fronted by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the first three instalments.

Linda Fiorentino looked set to join Will as a face of the franchise after her character, Dr. Laurel Weaver, was inducted as Agent L, a replacement for Tommy’s retiring Agent K, at the end of the original 1997 movie. However, she was controversially dropped from the sequel and Agent L did not partner with Will’s Agent J as expected in Men In Black II.

Men In Black: International is released in June (19).