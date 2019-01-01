Paul Feig: ‘Last Christmas is a love letter to London’

Director Paul Feig has described his upcoming romcom Last Christmas as a “love letter to London”.

The Bridesmaids filmmaker is currently in the post-production stages of the movie, which has a script from Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson, and is loosely inspired by the music of George Michael, especially his 1984 Wham! hit Last Christmas.

Emilia Clarke is to portray lead character Kate, with Henry Golding playing Tom, though Feig has now shared that the real star of the movie is the British capital city.

“(It’s a) love letter to London. We shot all in central London in locations that people don’t normally shoot at like Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus, on The Strand, on The Embankment, in Covent Garden,” he said in a video interview for Collider.com. “I love London, my mom’s side of the family is British, so it really exciting to show off the London that I love.”

Not much is known about the plot of Last Christmas, though Thompson will appear as Adelia, and Michelle Yeoh will have an unknown role. Yet, Feig promised that the storyline won’t fall into the usual cliches of romance movies.

“We like to call it a dramatic romantic comedy. (Clarke plays) this woman whose life is a kind of a disaster in London, she’s just kind of screwing everything up. Then she meets Henry who is this kind of oddball guy who comes out of leftfield. They just develop this strange relationship where they start helping each other out,” the director smiled. “It’s a very sweet, funny movie. It’s unexpected because there’s a whole other two layers to it beyond the romantic comedy of it all…. I’m just really proud of it.”

In addition, Feig confirmed that Last Christmas will contain some of Michael’s previously unreleased tracks, including a song the singer recorded shortly before his death in December 2016 at the age of 53. The movie is set to hit cinemas in November.