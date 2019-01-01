Kylie Minogue's home videos will feature in Michael Hutchence documentary

A new Michael Hutchence documentary will feature home videos shot by his ex-girlfriend Kylie Minogue.

The new film, Mystify, takes an intimate look at the tragic INXS frontman, who killed himself in his Sydney, Australia hotel room in 1997, and BBC bosses have been able to secure footage shot by Minogue during her romance with the singer.

None of the footage from 1990 has ever been broadcast.

According to reports, it includes a rail trip the couple took on the Orient Express and quality time Kylie spent with the Never Tear Us Apart singer in the South of France.

Her home videos, taken over a period of several months, also feature Hutchence on tour.

The film takes an intimate look at the tragic rocker, who friends have described as shy and insecure while fronting one of the world's biggest rock acts of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

INXS shot to fame in 1987 with the release of their sixth studio album, Kick.

Many of Hutchence's close friends, like U2 star Bono, and ex-girlfriends, including supermodel-turned-photographer Helena Christensen, appear in the film. Helena has never before spoken publicly about her romance with the singer.

Mystify also features candid moments with the rocker's INXS bandmates, Garry Gary Beers and brothers Andrew, Jon and Tim Farriss.

The film will premiere at Robert De Niro's upcoming Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Jan Younghusband, the head of TV commissioning for BBC Music says, "Michael Hutchence was one of the most influential and charismatic rock stars of the modern era, and I'm delighted that this moving documentary will air on BBC Two."

No transmission date has yet been announced.