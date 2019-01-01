Julia Louis-Dreyfus keeps her awards under her bed

Julia Louis-Dreyfus keeps the majority of her awards hidden away because she doesn’t want to appear like she’s showing off.

The Seinfeld star made the comments during an interview with PorterEdit, and confessed to the publication that some of her accolades are even tucked away under her bed.

“I don’t want to keep them all in one spot – that feels sort of show-off-y,” the 58-year-old considered. “So I have some out… but others are tucked away under a bed.”

The celebrated actress and comedian, who has won more Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards than any other performer in history, also opened up about her breakout role as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where she stayed from 1982 until 1985..

Admitting that she was young and “unprepared” for the pressures of the role, Julia slammed the show’s “misogynistic” atmosphere and described the overall experience as being unpleasant.

“It was so misogynistic and not female-friendly whatsoever,” the star recalled. “But I was also 21 and unprepared to be there as a performer. A mash-up of those two very negative things made it a hard time, but I learned a lot.”

The star also discussed her role as Elaine Benes in the classic sitcom Seinfeld, and insisted that she has no desire to revisit the role because she doesn’t want to tarnish the show’s legacy.

“I don’t want to sully it. It was pretty special and it’s been a long time now,” she sighed. “You don’t want to f**k something like that up.”