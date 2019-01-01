NEWS Shannen Doherty will appear in Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot Newsdesk Share with :







Shannen Doherty has finally confirmed she's returning for the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.



Almost two months after executives at U.S. TV network Fox announced plans for a six-episode revival of the iconic 1990s show, the 48-year-old original cast member announced she would be returning to the programme that made her famous.



Posting a throwback photo with her co-stars to Instagram on Friday (26Apr19), Shannen wrote, "Yes it's official. The real question is... will we still be rocking those outfits. #bh90210."



The Charmed star, who played Brenda Walsh on the series, was noticeably missing from the reboot's announcement in February.



However, her fellow original co-stars including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering, were all signed on at the time.



All seven actors will play "heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialised drama - with a healthy dose of irreverence - that is inspired by their real lives and relationships," a Fox representative said.



Sadly, Luke Perry is now the only original cast member that won't be involved with the series, after he passed away on 4 March at the age of 52 following a massive stroke.



His absence hasn't gone unnoticed by Shannen, who shared a photo of the duo to her Instagram Stories, shortly after announcing her involvement.



"Forever missed," she captioned the sweet image.



Earlier this year, Tori, 45, accidentally confirmed the news of a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.



"We were having coffee in between meetings with networks," she told People about a recent paparazzi photo of the cast. "It's confirmed. We're doing a new 90210."