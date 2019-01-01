Bond girl Madeline Smith backs a future female 007: 'Times have changed'

Former Bond girl Madeline Smith believes the next 007 should be played by a woman.

The 69-year-old actress, who portrayed Italian agent Miss Caruso opposite Roger Moore in 1973's Live And Let Die, stated that "times have changed" and so should the role of Bond.

During an interview on U.K. daytime show This Morning on Friday (26Apr19), Smith debated the issue and also spoke about her days as a Bond pin-up.

"I can't see any reason ultimately why a woman, a lady cannot play the James Bond character," she said.

"Times are a changing and women now are behind cameras, they're writing scripts, they're writing the new film... This wonderful woman Phoebe Waller-Bridge (is co-writing the new Bond film). It will happen, I'm saying it will happen."

Asked what she thinks a female Bond could bring to future movies, she continued, "It will change and it will evolve, sensitivity, sex.

"Times have changed (and) women play a far greater role now. They've emerged from the darkness and the dark ages. I mean the days when a man would literally… and I can remember very well being pushed onto a bed and being expected to play footsie..."

But Madeline has nothing but good things to say about her Bond - Moore - insisting he was always a gentleman.

"On Live And Let Die, my experience was nothing but joy," she smiled. "I mean, he was such a gentleman, Roger. But women have definitely evolved."

Smith's interview came a day after it was confirmed Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek will play the villain in the upcoming 25th Bond movie.

The unnamed film will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007.