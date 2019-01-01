Keira Knightley studied books on grief for The Aftermath role

Keira Knightley studied books on grief to prepare for her role as a struggling wife in period drama The Aftermath.

The actress admits she needed a little more help than usual getting into the mind of her character Rachel Morgan after learning that she had lost her son.

"I studied texts dealing with grief, including Joan Didion’s A Year of Magical Thinking, Grief is the Thing with Feathers by Max Porter, and C.S. Lewis’ A Grief Observed," she explains.

"In drama, you normally deal with the bit that leads up to the dramatic moment - in this case the death of their son. But this film asks, what happens after that? How as a couple do you come out of something that is so unimaginably horrific? How do you rebuild a relationship?

"I thought it was all something that I’d never explored before."

To add to the drama, Keira's character and her army official husband, played by Jason Clarke, play a couple who take over a German family's home after World War Two, while he is overseeing the allied forces' recovery measures.

"I didn’t know that there was an English occupation of Germany after the war, so I was really interested in the idea of how, when you’ve been enemies for so long, do you suddenly see people as people again, and not simply as evil and on the other side?" the English actress adds. "It’s a really difficult thing to do when you’ve lived through such incredibly violent times and everybody has experienced such loss."