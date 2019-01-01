Amy Poehler had 'work cut out for her' directing friends in Wine Country

Amy Poehler had her "work cut out for her" directing her real-life friends in upcoming comedy Wine Country.

The former Parks and Recreation star makes her feature film directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix movie, which also stars her best friends and former Saturday Night Live co-workers Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey.

And Spivey, who co-wrote the movie, admitted Poehler had a challenge on her hands trying to make the group get to work.

“She had her work cut out for her with having to wrangle us because we’re always doing bits and chatter and talking,” she said to Vanity Fair magazine. “She’s really like a good mama bear.”

In the film, which was inspired a real-life birthday trip, Poehler's character Abby organises a break to Napa in California to celebrate the 50th birthday of Rebecca, played by Dratch.

Poehler realised that their trips were the perfect fodder for a film “not only because these are the greatest, funniest performers,” she said, “but there’s just not enough films that take full advantage of what it’s like to be our age and to be around women that have known you for a really long time but aren’t competing for the same job or the same guy.”

Although the movie is based on the group and their trips, it is fictitious and the tale was designed to show off the women’s comedic strengths.

“We already have this common language where we can set each other up and—what’s that word in volleyball?” Bridesmaids star Rudolph added.

“You pop it up. And that was also part of the delicious goal of this: why not work with these people that you love working with, that you do not have to question?”

Wine Country is released on Netflix on 10 May (19).