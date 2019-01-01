NEWS Nathalie Emmanuel worked in retail in between seasons of Game of Thrones Newsdesk Share with :







Nathalie Emmanuel worked in retail in between seasons on Game of Thrones to pay her mortgage.

Before she became a season regular on the hit HBO show, which she joined in 2013, the British star was forced to continue working in trendy store Hollister as a sales assistant to pay the bills.



“I was working in Hollister as a ‘model’, which basically means you wear the clothes and they can control how you look,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I was folding clothes, cleaning the toilets, helping people in the changing room… It was awful.



“I got paid very well for my first scenes as Missandei, but it wasn’t life changing money or anything. So I was going back to retail after the season finished; I still had to pay my mortgage. But I really hated that job. I thought: ‘I can’t do it.’”



The 30-year-old then made the decision to try her luck in Hollywood, heading to Los Angeles for a month.

“I was against going at first, but my mum was the one who said, ‘You are b**ody going.’ She made me,” she laughed.



Since then Nathalie has landed roles in major movie franchises including The Fast and the Furious and Maze Runner series.



And next she will be seen in in the forthcoming Four Weddings and a Funeral TV adaptation in which she plays the lead, Maya, which airs on U.S. network Hulu later this year.



“We’re still filming now. It has been really funny. I love (film director) Richard Curtis’ universe and I was a fan of the original film,” she smiled. “What I am very proud of is that we have an incredibly inclusive cast, in terms of diversity.

“Even within the story, you get the mishmash of culture that we have in London. I think that is really rare.”