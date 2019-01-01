Katherine Schwarzenegger attends bridal shower ahead of Chris Pratt wedding

Katherine Schwarzenegger has celebrated at a bridal shower ahead of her wedding to Chris Pratt.

The bride-to-be's mother, Maria Shriver, threw the 29-year-old an intimate party at her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Saturday (27Apr19), with Oprah Winfrey one of the guests, according to editors at People.com.

Chris, 39, reportedly made an appearance at the celebration too, along with Katherine's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who arrived after his son Joseph Baena's college graduation.

The low-key backyard luncheon featured cherry blossom arrangements and photos of Chris and Katherine on display. Reporters at E! News have also claimed that guests feasted on miniature cakes, scones, pastries, and gluten-free baked doughnuts.

Katherine's mother gave an emotional speech after the food had been served, and then introduced the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

A source told E! News that Chris told his fiancee he "loves the way she laughs and the loves the way she cries," before Katherine thanked everyone for coming.

The bridal shower came days after the couple made their red carpet debut at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.

Chris popped the question to the lifestyle author in January after a few months of dating.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he sweetly captioned a shot on Instagram of the couple embracing.

This is the second marriage for Chris, who divorced actress Anna Faris in 2018. The former couple shares six-year-old son Jack.