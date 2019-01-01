Megan Fox files to dismiss divorce from Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox has filed to dismiss her divorce case against husband Brian Austin Green.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Transformers actress filed a request for a dismissal at a Los Angeles court last Thursday (25Apr19).

Fox originally filed for divorce in August 2015, five years after they wed in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple then announced they were having a third child together, and reconciled in 2016.

The 32-year-old and Green, 45, share three children: Noah, six, five-year-old Bodhi, and Journey, two. Green is also dad to son Kassius, 17, from a previous relationship.

Fox and her Beverly Hills, 90210 star husband had been a couple for 11 years before their surprising split in 2015.

The pair first met in 2004, when they both appeared on an episode of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. Green popped the question in 2006, however, Fox called off her engagement to the actor in February 2009.

He re-proposed to the stunning actress in 2010, less than a month before they got married in Hawaii.

A year after they reconciled, Green revealed on his podcast that heading for divorce was healthy for them.

"Marriage is hard. It's work I think for anyone," he explained. "I think when you get to the point like we have where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time... you just take it day by day.

"Some people look at divorce or things not working as like a disappointment and it's not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive. We have three amazing kids. We've had and we have a great relationship. We're just taking it day by day."