Mystify filmmaker was nervous as he carried round naked shots of Kylie Minogue

Filmmaker Richard Lowenstein was terrified of losing his suitcase on a flight from Australia, as he started work on his Michael Hutchence documentary, because it contained naked shots of Kylie Minogue.

Kylie gave the documentarian access to her laptop, which was full of unseen images of her ex-boyfriend - and some saucy shots of herself - for his new film Mystify: Michael Hutchence, which will debut at the the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Lowenstein was thrilled to have the photos and videos, but getting it back to the U.K. gave him a huge headache.

"On the flight I had this suitcase and I felt like I should have it handcuffed because if anyone knew what was in it...," he tells WENN. "There were photographs of her with him.

"There was an incredible treasure trove of home video. Kylie had contacted me to come see her at her house before I was flying out of Australia. She's just sitting there with her laptop and her assistants, saying, 'Look what we found!' Then she shows me naked Kylie and I said the tabloids are gonna go crazy if they see this.

"She said, 'Why? My bum looks good, doesn't it?' She just handed it to me."

The new film also features footage tragic INXS star Hutchence gave Lowenstein before his death and home videos shot by his first girlfriend, Michele Bennett.

"She had never spoken about him," the filmmaker explains. "She's a very busy film producer and at the very last minute she gave me some very old video of her and Michael. I had to buy a camera on eBay that would play this footage and she told us what bits we could use.

"She edited all the naughty bits out, except the incredible video of them driving along on holiday and Michael driving his cars. They're really full of life and spirit that the film really needed... It shows his sense of humour and there's a scene of him in an Australian motel watching the group's first hit going up the American chart. You can hear him hooting as he's watching it on TV."