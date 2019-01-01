Tiffany Haddish opens up about homeless past in heartbreaking message

Tiffany Haddish has reflected on the time she was homeless in a heartbreaking post on social media.

The Girls Trip star recently shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram performing at a stand-up comedy gig wearing a blue headband and matching top.

"I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl," she wrote. "I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free (sic)."

Tiffany went on to share her appreciation for herself, and urged her fans and followers to start believing in themselves.

"I am so Grateful that she Believed. I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go. Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too.

"You are prefect (sic) enough for both of us right now and always," the 39-year-old concluded, adding the hashtags #SHEREADYFORSUCCESS, #ILoveYou, #SoHappyForYou, #DontWorryWhatTheyThink and #WorryWhatYouThink.

Accordingly, Tiffany's celebrity friends were quick to lavish praise, with Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles telling the actress she was "an inspiration".

"Beautifully said, Tiff," Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson commented. "Great message for the many who have, and are still struggling."

While Sarah Silverman sweetly wrote, "My heart is bursting. I love you Tiff."

During an interview with Vanity Fair last year, the comedienne revealed that her Night School co-star Kevin Hart lent her $300 (£232) when he discovered she was homeless and living out of her car.

"He had like this long discussion with me, you know?" she recalled. "Basically like, 'You're a beautiful woman. You could stay with any man. Why don't you just stay with a man, like?' And I was also like, 'I'm not sleeping with nobody for a roof over my head. I'm just not that type of person.' And Kevin was like, 'Oh, that's real commendable, look at your homeless a*s.'"