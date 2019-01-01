Kourtney Kardashian unsure if sister Khloe will ever reunite with Tristan Thompson

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't know if her sister Khloe will ever reunite with ex Tristan Thompson, but praised her "very strong" sibling for being "the best mom" to her 12-month-old daughter True.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, due to air on Monday (29Apr19), Kourtney was asked if she thinks there's a chance of a reconciliation between Khloe and Tristan, who officially split in February amid rumours he'd cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods.

"I don't know. I don't think that deeply into it," Kourtney replied.

The 40-year-old reality star, who co-parents her three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, added: "I know that she is very strong and I just think that she's in a really good place... I know what it's like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years.

"But I think she's dealing with what's happening right now and I think she's really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together. And she's the best mom to her daughter and that's where all of her energy is going."

Khloe opened up about her struggles with Tristan during the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night. As the family enjoyed a trip to Bali, Khloe visited a medium and spiritual healer, who told her: "Sometimes people love you, but you feel sad. But there is something that is hurting you in your mind and you felt a traumatic experience. You can not forget that. Sometimes you don't trust the person you're with now."

Reflecting on the experience, Khloe told the show cameras: "Ever since what's happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me. This woman is spot on with me and it's kind of freaking me out."

The scenes were filmed prior to Khloe's eventual split from Tristan - the sportsman faced numerous allegations of cheating during his relationship with the reality star.

Since the breakup, Khloe has been throwing herself into life as a single mother, and shared several sweet clips of daughter True taking her first steps on her Instagram page over the weekend.