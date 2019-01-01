Sara Foster left red-faced after taking girls' clothes for Kim Kardashian's unborn son

Actress Sara Foster was left red-faced after accidentally taking a gift of girls' clothes to Kim Kardashian's baby shower on Saturday (27Apr19).

Kim and husband Kanye West, who already have three children, celebrated the impending arrival of their fourth tot - a boy - with a CBD-themed shower over the weekend. Former 90210 star Sara was just one of the familiar faces who attended but later took to her Instagram Stories to admit her present didn't have quite the effect she was aiming for.

Sharing a snap of the sweet handwritten note attached to the present, which read, "Baby West, I can't wait to tell you how your mom was the coolest girl in high school. Can't wait to meet you!!" Sara wrote: "I had to take home the gift I got you..."

The next picture showed the contents of the parcel - two floral onesies and a smock and shorts set, all in shades of pink - with Sara adding, "Filled with GIRLS clothes", along with the hand smacking head emoji.

She added: "I will be exchanging these for BOYS clothes obviously."

Other stars to attend the relaxed baby shower included Chrissy Teigen, Larsa Pippen and Kim's sister Kourtney, with guests creating their own Cannabidiol-infused body oils and bath salts, flower arrangements, and meditating on the grass.

They also tried to guess the unborn baby's name, with many attendees suggesting the tot will be handed a religious moniker now his dad Kanye is hosting his own Sunday church services.

The baby boy will join siblings North, five, Saint, three, and 15-month-old Chicago.

Following the shower, Kim thanked her guests for attending, writing on her Instagram Stories: "Yesterday I had my CBD baby shower! Thank you to everyone who celebrated baby no. 4 with us! It was perfect!"

She also thanked party planner Mindy Weiss for helping to plan the event.