Jussie Smollett requested to appear at hearing into handling of case

Jussie Smollett has been requested to appear at a hearing looking into how a top Chicago prosecutor handled his case.

The Empire actor was hit with multiple felony charges of disorderly conduct earlier this year (19) for allegedly filing a false report and staging an attack in which he was beaten by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.

However, the case took a surprising turn at the end of March, when the Cook County State's Attorney Office announced that all 16 counts against him had been dropped and the case had been sealed.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, retired appellate judge Sheila O'Brien has filed a petition calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the case and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her top deputy Joseph Magats have been slapped with a subpoena ordering them to appear in court for a hearing. O'Brien also filed a "notice to appear" in an attempt to get Smollett to attend the court hearing too.

O'Brien has also requested that Foxx, Magats and Smollett produce the original documents in the case to "assure" the public "that they have not been altered or destroyed and will not be destroyed throughout this case."

In her filing, O'Brien said Foxx's handling of the case had been "plagued with irregularity."

"Foxx's conflict in this matter is beyond dispute," O'Brien wrote. "Instead, Foxx misled the public into believing that Smollett's case was handled like any other prosecution and without influence."

Foxx’s office is also undergoing an independent inspector-general investigation on how she handled the case. She has previously defended her decision to drop the charges and said she welcomes the investigation.