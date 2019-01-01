NEWS John Singleton still alive amid death reports Newsdesk Share with :







Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton is reportedly still alive, despite stories of his death surfacing on Monday (29Apr19).



Singleton had been in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a stroke earlier this month. On Monday, his family is alleged to have told Shawn Edwards, a film critic at Kansas City's FOX4 news network, that he had passed away at the age of 51.



Singleton's publicist has now refuted the claims to TMZ, saying he's in a critical condition but not dead.



The filmmaker, who checked himself into a Los Angeles medical centre earlier in April after experiencing weakness in his leg following a flight back from Costa Rica, made Academy Awards history with Boyz n the Hood, his seminal 1991 coming-of-age movie about black teens in Los Angeles, becoming, at 24, the youngest person to score nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.



The movie marked his directorial debut, and served as the first acting roles for N.W.A. rap icon Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut. The iconic film also featured Cuba Gooding, Jr., Laurence Fishburne, Regina King, and Angela Bassett.



He also directed Samuel L. Jackson's 2000 Shaft remake, Poetic Justice, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Baby Boy, and Four Brothers, and he was the man behind the camera for Michael Jackson's Remember The Time music video.